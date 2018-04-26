Italian culture behind a cup of coffee

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In Italian culture, all socialization and collaboration happens over a cup of coffee.

The name InVita is a play on the Italian word invitare, meaning to “invite.”



Proper collaboration is most effective when amidst organic, artisan pastries and Italy’s favorite coffee blends.



A centuries old custom is stopping by the local espresso bar in Italy to buy your friend a coffee after having coincidentally run into them.



CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs heads to Invita to see how a custom that is the new generation’s trend is serving the community.