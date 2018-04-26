Ancient Aliens heads to Italy for proof of extraterrestrials

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you missed your alien fix recently? Not to worry! Ancient Aliens is back this week with a 2 hour premiere.

Giorgio Tsoukalos, meme master and star of Ancient Aliens on the History Channel joined Morning Extra to talk about the shows new series that debuts on April 27.

When asked about being a meme, Tsoukalos said he is totally into it. “I think it's a great honor to have been embraced by the interwebz, worldwide,” he says. “I really think that it just shows that—it doesn't show anything, but it shows that people embrace the show. I think it's wonderful, the fan-base, I have the best fans in the world. “

