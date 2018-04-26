Friendly Feast: Chef driven bake sale raises money for good cause

Friendly Feast: Chef driven bake sale raises money for good caus - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for some of San Diego’s best pastries and baked goods? Look no further that the Friendly Feast Chef-Driven Bake Sale!

On May 6, thirteen of San Diego’s top pastry chefs will have a bake sale at Herb & Eatery with the proceeds benefiting the Monarch School, a public school designed to educate homeless youth from kindergarten to grade 12.

Erin Jackson, Founder of Friendly Feast along with Chef Adrian Mendoza from Herb & Eatery and Herb & Wood with Chef Jose Alonzo from NINE-TEN joined Morning Extra to make some incredible pastries and talk about the good that the bake sale is hoping to accomplish.

Want to join in on the fun? Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

