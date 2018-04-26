City of San Diego celebrates children, education and planet earth

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 200 kids and their city employee parents participated in the annual "Take Our Children to Earth Day" Thursday.



The goal of the event was to proactively offer insights to sustainability programs and city careers.



Lifeguards, police, firefighters and staff members from Parks and Recreation, Environmental Services and Public Utilities departments were on hand at the City Concourse to demonstrate what it takes to keep San Diego running smoothly and sustainably.



City partners Toyota, California Coast Credit Union and Sharp Healthcare provided fun and interactive activities for the kids.



The animal care staff from SeaWorld also provided entertainment and education with animal ambassador presentations that included details regarding SeaWorld’s conservation efforts and wildlife rescue program.