Escondido Country Club demolished after years of community frustration

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The property that the Escondido Country Club sits on has been part of a big fight for a long time.

Neighbors have filed a lawsuit against a plan that wants to build hundreds of new homes on the property, and last November the clubhouse caught fire just days after the Escondido City Council approved a plan to tear it down.

Thursday was that day.

Crews worked to tear down the remaining walls as well as the large fireplace and brick chimney.

Even after all of this drama, most residents still say they want the eye sore in the middle of their community gone.

Escondido resident, Kelly Richardson, says that having the country club gone will “refresh the neighborhood” and “property values will go back up to where they were” she also says she looks forward to have something that will bring the community together.

The plan to build over 380 homes on the property will move forward, but it will take some time.

Developer, New Urban West, says the property owner has given the green light for them to start cleaning up the 109 acre area. In addition to the homes, the developer says there will be a clubhouse and 44 percent of the land will be set aside to be preserved.

Crews expect the demolition and clean up to last a couple of weeks.