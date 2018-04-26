House of Air SpringFest celebrates San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - House of Air is putting on a first of its kind SpringFest event Saturday.



SpringFest is designed to celebrate San Diego and gather families and friends together in a fun setting and give back to the community.



The will take place in the House of Air Carlsbad parking lot, April 28, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.



The free, family-friendly event will consist of local vendors, food trucks, live music, giveaways, and more.



House of Air will donate $1 for every entry into the park during SpringFest to Surfrider Foundation San Diego.



SpringFest is free to attend and entry into the park will be discounted by 25 percent.



House of Air will be giving away 11 unlimited yearly passes throughout the event. The passes will go to the first three people in line for SpringFest and after that they will be giving one away every hour.



For more information visit, www.houseofair.com/springfest-2018.