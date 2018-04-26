Beyoncé Loves Anthony Mackie & Judy Greer

After James and Anthony Mackie ask Judy Greer about her Coachella experience, Judy and Anthony trade their Beyoncé concert experiences and learn she loves them both very dearly.
[To view video on YouTube, click here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
Celebrating 20 years since the "Seinfeld" series finale, James Corden unearths tape from one of his early gigs when he was hired to sing some vocals on the show's legendary theme song.
After James struggles to comprehend how Bill Hader has never seen "Friends" or "Frasier," Bill, Gabrielle Union and James agree that it's difficult to watch work they've appeared in once it's on the screen.
James Corden's trip to the arcade is thrown when he comes across Zlatan Speaks, a familiar-looking fortune-telling machine. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the greatest fortune teller in the universe, gives James some hard truths.
After James asks Melissa McCarthy about a paparazzi photo of her bargain hunting at the $.99 Cent store for slime materials, he unearths some of Melissa and Chris Parnell's early headshots, including one of Melissa wearing a tiny cowboy hat.
Late Late Show music guest Portugal. The Man performs "Live In The Moment" for the Stage 56 audience.
James asks Henry Winkler about the secrets to his successful marriage of 40 years and learns that Henry is a man full of wisdom.
In this exclusive clip from James Corden's Star, Star Tours with the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War," Don Cheadle takes the mic on the double decker bus for a freestyle verse.
Before recalling their star tour with the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War," James asks Benedict Cumberbatch about appearing in the films with so many hulking cast members and learns that when he was getting ready for Dr. Strange, the last step to his fitness routine was coffee and Skittles.
The stakes are high for James Corden's newest business venture, James Corden's Star Star Tours, the star tour that takes the stars on tour. But things get off to a great start when the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" shows up for their tour, and James teaches them about buying coffee and waiting in lines, and the tour makes a stop at a comic book store.
The stakes are high for James Corden's newest business venture, James Corden's Star Star Tours, the star tour that takes the stars on tour. But things get off to a great start when the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" shows up for their tour, and James teaches them about buying coffee and waiting in lines, and the tour makes a stop at a comic book store.