The Latest: NFL renews Thursday night deal with Amazon

President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal

Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.

Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential people

The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins now

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility

A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses

Kent Jones' intimate drama "Diane" has landed a leading three awards at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, including best narrative feature.

(Tribeca Film Festival via AP). This image released by Tribeca Film Festival shows Mary Kay Place in a scene from "Diane." The film won three awards Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, for best narrative feature, screen...

The public gets its first look at a lynching memorial and museum opening Thursday in Alabama.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up" as part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Mont...

Authorities have expanded the evacuation zone around a Wisconsin refinery that was rocked by an explosion and are now saying anyone within a three-mile radius should leave.

(WDIO-TV via AP). This image from video provided by WDIO-TV in Duluth shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday morning, April 26, 2018 in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were injured in the explosi...

Comedian Patton Oswalt says it's "great news" that police arrested a suspect in the brutal murders and rapes that his late wife had spent years investigating.

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, comedian Patton Oswalt, left, and his wife Michelle McNamara arrive at the 17th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Patton Oswalt is crediting his late wife for her ...

A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.

About 175 people in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers are on the final leg of a monthlong journey to the United States.

(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A mother dresses her child at the Alfa & Omega migrant shelter in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as they travel north with a caravan of Central American migrants. The caravans have been a fairly common ...

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in what is believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years.

(Jeff Pouland/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's...

The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, left, talks to reporters about the arrest Joesph James DeAngelo, seen in photo, on suspicion of committing a string of violent crimes in the 1970's and 1980's after a news conference. ...

The government estimates that autism is becoming more common, but it's only a small increase.

(AP Photo/LM Otero). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Megan Krail helps a 4-year-old boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder practice trick-or-treating at The University of Texas at Dallas' Callier Center for Communication Disorders preschool...

More kids have autism, better diagnosis may be the reason

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) is upended by Wake Forest's Coby Davis (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jackson is expected to be...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). NFL Draft prospect UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen talks with the media after a Play Football Clinic Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The 2018 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, 2018, at AT&T Stadium.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Rodney Anderson scored a touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football gam...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). NFL Draft prospect Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold, right, smiles as he talks with members of the media after a Play Football Clinic Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The 2018 NFL Draft begins Thur...

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Reno, Nev. Allen is expected to be a first r...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the NFL draft (all times local):

5 p.m.

The NFL has renewed an exclusive partnership with Amazon Prime Video for digital streaming of Thursday night games during 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Amazon will stream the 11 Thursday night games broadcast by FOX this season. Those games are also simulcast on NFL Network and distributed in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

Through the streaming deal with Amazon, the broadcasts will be available to more than 100 million Amazon Prime members worldwide in more than 200 countries and territories.

"Having over 100 million Amazon Prime members provides a massive platform to distribute Thursday Night Football digitally, not only to our fans in the United States but also around the world," said Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer for the NFL.

With 10 Thursday night games and one on Christmas last year, Amazon built on the audience Twitter had in 2016 in the first year of streaming on Thursday nights. The average per-minute audience for the 11 games hit 310,000, a 17 percent increase from Twitter's numbers.

___

2:45 p.m.

Bradley Chubb jokes that he's changed positions for this draft and is now a quarterback.

In reality, the North Carolina State standout is probably the best defensive prospect in this draft. When you get past all the hype for QBs, much of the first round will be devoted to guys on that side of the ball.

"Yeah, don't forget about us," he says with a smile.

Chubb can do it all - stop the run, pass rush, shoot gaps, block passes and kicks. Some believe he is a better player than Myles Garrett, who was the top overall pick last year by Cleveland.

Chubb could wind up with the Browns, bookending the D-line with Garrett. Cleveland owns the fourth overall spot and after taking its quarterback at the top, could go his way.

"That would be awesome," Chubb said. "I don't know Myles, but I do know he's a great player."

As for sending some love the defenders' way, Chubb reasons it will be coming.

"I feel like I got a spotlight now," he says as reporters gather around for his views on the proceedings. "There are so many great players who can go into an organization and change it. I hope to be one."

___

1 p.m.

Don't look for many wide receivers to be selected high in this draft.

Indeed, only Alabama's Calvin Ridley seems sure to go in the first round, and he comes from a run-oriented offense.

Recent history shows that wideouts are not particularly wise choices until deeper into the proceedings.

Consider that in the past three years, the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Breshad Perriman, Kevin White, Laquon Treadwell, Josh Doctson, Corey Coleman, Mike Williams, Corey Davis and John Ross have gone in the opening round. Anybody seen or heard much from any of them so far in their NFL careers?

After evaluating the receivers on his roster, Browns general manager John Dorsey said: "Then you have to let the other young guys fight out for their roster spot. Who's to say? We may get a receiver or two in this draft."

Guaranteed it won't be with the first and fourth overall spots Cleveland owns.

___

12:20 p.m.

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has apologized for a series of offensive tweets he sent while in high school.

The potential No. 1 NFL draft pick apologized for the now-deleted tweets to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith less than 24 hours before the draft.

Yahoo! Sports reported Allen sent the tweets in 2012 and 2013 and they contained racially insensitive language and offensive statements.

Allen told Smith he was parroting rap lyrics and catchphrases from TV and pop culture. In his apology, Allen told Smith he was "young and dumb" at the time.

According to ESPN, the tweets were removed from Allen's account when it was vetted in January.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says Allen had "great relationships with his teammates and our fan base." The coach adds in his statement that while at Wyoming Allen "embraced diversity." Says Bohl: "We wish him all the best on his big night."

___

12 p.m.

This isn't just the year of the quarterback in the NFL draft. It's the century of the QB.

The previous time a quarterback wasn't selected in the first round of the NFL draft was 1996, when 41 other players were chosen before the Rams selected Michigan State's Tony Banks at No. 42.

Banks went 35-43 in eight seasons as a journeyman with the Rams, Ravens, Redskins and Texans.

He was by far the most accomplished of the six quarterbacks selected, two of whom never played in the league and another who never started in the NFL.

Third-rounder Bobby Hoying of Ohio State went 3-9-1 in five seasons for Philadelphia and Oakland.

The Broncos chose Jeff Lewis of Northern Arizona with the 100th overall pick, but this was during the Elway Era and Lewis made zero career starts in two seasons in Denver and two in Carolina.

Another fourth-rounder was Florida State's Danny Kanell, who would post a 10-13-1 career mark over six seasons with the Giants, Falcons and Broncos.

In the seventh round, the Ravens took John Stark of Trinity International and the Packers selected USC's Kyle Wachholtz, neither of whom ever played in the pros.

So, that was a total of 48-65-2 for the inglorious QB class of 1996.

There have been 56 quarterbacks selected in the first round since then, including five in 1999. That mark is expected to be matched or maybe broken tonight in Dallas.

- AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

11:00 a.m.

The most inspirational story in this NFL draft, bar none, is Shaquem Griffin of UCF.

A standout linebacker for the undefeated Knights, Griffin achieved all of his success despite having no left hand. He wears a prosthetic, yet Griffin stunned onlookers by bench-pressing 225 pounds a staggering 20 times at the combine, then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

Griffin is fast, hits hard and never stops coming. Will that make him a first-rounder? Probably not, given NFL teams' concerns with any sort of physical issues for a prospect.

But Griffin, whose brother Shaquill was selected in the third round last year by Seattle, insists there are no drawbacks about him as a pro prospect.

"I don't see it as a handicap and I have never looked at it that way," Griffin says. "I hope I am an inspiration for people, to see I can do whatever I want. I haven't seen anything I couldn't do. I'm never going to let someone put a label on me."

NFL personnel people praise Griffin to the sky for his talent, work ethic and fortitude. What they don't say is how highly they will consider him on their draft board.

Griffin doesn't like hearing that, though his cheerful demeanor allows him to laugh when told he could be sitting at this draft until Saturday before being selected.

"I don't have a chip on my shoulder," Griffin says. "I have chips. I have a bag of chips. Everyone else can have a chip. I need more than that."

___

10:40 a.m.

The Houston Texans will be bystanders deep into this draft; their first pick is in the third round, 68th overall.

That doesn't mean they won't be paying attention Thursday night and during the second round Friday. Plus, the man in charge of personnel moves believes the Texans already have achieved a lot in the offseason.

"Part of the process in this player evaluation is mixing the pro scouting element with the college draft process," says new general manager Brian Gaine.

"As it relates to how we're going to solve some of the issues on our roster with personnel, we feel like some of the things we did in free agency are going to put us in position in the draft where you're not going to get forced to have to draft a player based on need.

"The players that we acquired both on the offensive line and in the secondary give us position flexibility within the group, so at least now we feel like we're in position that if we draft players now, we're hopefully drafting the best available player in that regard. The best combination of a pick is when you take the best available player that also meets a team need."

Among Houston's needs are the offensive line and tight end. Barring an unexpected run on tackles or tight ends, the Texans should find value when they finally get going.

"There are certainly challenges involved with that in terms of getting blue chip talent and blue chip prospects," Gaines says, "but the focus that I have had and our staff has had here has been we are going to get a chance to get four players in the top 103 in this draft.

"So, if things were standard and we had a first- and second-round pick, a third- and fourth-round pick, that would still give us four players in the top 103.

"Now, although they might not be player 50 or 60, we're still going to get four players, we believe, in the top 103. So, we're very positive that we'll be able to get contributing players at any one of those picks in the third and the fourth round."

Meanwhile, barring a trade, the Texans will watch.

___

9:50 a.m.

This year's deep draft at quarterback lacks just one thing: a consensus top pick.

None of the mock drafts heading into Thursday's actual NFL draft in Dallas seems to even put them in the same order.

So, let's see what the quarterbacks themselves think.

All of them say they're the best of the bunch except for USC's Sam Darnold, who suggests: "That's for other people to decide."

Hogwash, say Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

They all unabashedly tout themselves as the best option at QB in this draft.

"I think I'm the best quarterback here," Rosen has said. "I think every person in this draft should have the exact same answer."

Allen has said every quarterback has to believe he's the best because that confidence is the cornerstone of a successful pro career.

"We're all different, we all have our pluses, our minuses," Allen says. "But if you don't have the mindset that you're the best quarterback in this draft, you're not going to fare well in this league."

Mayfield has concurred, saying, "If you don't have that mindset then something's wrong."

When it comes to ranking the quarterbacks, most people have Jackson well behind the so-called "Big Four," going somewhere in the middle of the first round.

Jackson has just as much confidence as the others, suggesting he's better than all of them.

"But I don't really care about what order we're in," Jackson has said. "They're all great quarterbacks, as well. So, I know they feel the same way."

- AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

9:35 a.m.

As the traveling road show that the NFL draft has become settles in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the league has added a new fan touch: the Inner Circle.

More than 1,600 fans - at least 50 from every franchise - will be in AT&T Stadium for the selections, and the festivities that go with them.

Each team selected its "draft ambassadors," and the list of attendees ranges from locals who just happen to root for, say, the Eagles or Bills or Jets, to fans who will travel to North Texas (Falcons, Ravens). Many are season ticket holders.

The Inner Circle will feature team rivalry zones and chances for fans to celebrate the club's selections with NFL players and former team standouts.

On Thursday night, some of these fans will be visited by their newest team members after they are selected on stage.

___

Dave Gettleman has learned many lessons as an NFL executive. The new general manager of the New York Giants has one mantra in the draft room.

He says teams must "stay with the value." They "can't get too cute" or hope for a player to be around in a later round.

The Giants pick second Thursday night after the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets go third, followed by the Browns and Denver Broncos.

Plenty of top quarterbacks are available: USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen. There's also Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Analyst and former NFL general manager Phil Savage says the Giants are in the "catbird seat" and can go in many directions, but he encourages them to consider Barkley.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.