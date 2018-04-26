'Share the Love': Subaru donates more than $61K to Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local car dealership is "sharing the love" with Rady Children's Hospital.

On Thursday, representatives from Frank Subaru in National City presented the hospital with a check for more than $61,000.

The money was raised through a campaign called "Share the Love" where Subaru of America pledges $250 to charity for every car sold or leased over a two-month period.

From November 16, 2017 to January 2, 2018 customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle selected from a list of charities to receive the donation.

Subaru of America selected the four national charities, while Subaru retailers could also elect to add a hometown charity to help support their community.

Frank Subaru selected Rady Children’s as its hometown charity for the second year in a row.

Monica Salem, who works for Subaru, tells News 8 this is a cause that hits close to home for her.

"It's so important to me because my daughter, at 6 days old, had open-heart surgery at Rady Children's Hospital," said Monica. "They saved her life and they save so many other children's lives. So, the money raised goes directly to the Heart Institute at Rady Children's Hospital."

Last year, the "Share the Love" program raised more than $50,000 for Rady Children's bringing the two-year total to more than $110,000 dollars.