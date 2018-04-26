SDSU says new stadium could be expanded for NFL team

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University Athletic Director John David Wicker said Thursday the university's proposed 35,000-seat Mission Valley stadium could expand to 55,000 seats to accommodate a future NFL franchise.

The stadium would include 82 suites located among the field level, lower bowl sideline, upper sideline and five club sections. It would also feature 50 loge boxes with lounges.

A perforated aluminum panel exterior "influenced by the sailboats found in San Diego Harbor" would change colors throughout the day, Wicker said.

The site would also feature about 90,000 square feet of retail space, located near the stadium, which would serve residents, employees, students and visitors during non-game days.

The proposed stadium is being designed by Populous, a global architecture and design firm that has designed more than 2,000 projects over the last 30 years, including Yankee Stadium.