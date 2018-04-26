San Diego firefighters prepare for upcoming fire season

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters from across San Diego and Imperial counties are making sure they're prepared for the upcoming wildfire season.
They were in the middle of exercises Thursday to see if crews are ready in the event of another wildfire.
During the three-day event, crews who don’t normally work together served on teams to learn all they can in preparation of an intense fire season.
Just as they would during a real fire, crews from across the region suited up to work.
It’s part of the annual Wildland Fire Preparedness exercise, sending teams with shovels into a dry hillside on the Pala Indian reservation.
“[This] area here has a history of fires - the Witchcreek Fire and the Cumatcha Fire came through this exact area," said Sonny Saghera of Heartland Fire and Rescue.
The training brings 750 firefights together from San Diego and Imperial counties.
"They work together - the communications, the talking on the radio - all that is just getting practice [and] getting ready for the fire season for when it really happens," said Saghera.
During exercises, firefighters were acting fast as if it was an actual blaze breaking out - like last year’s Lilac Fire.
Crews roughed rugged conditions, they heard from the National Weather Service and also coordinated with the Sheriff's department - sending up the choppers to make a water drop.
"In Southern California, we have such a dynamic fire season," said U.S. Forest Service engineer Giles McGervey. "We need everyone to kind of be on the same page when it comes time."
There was also an exercise where a firefighter gets severely injured.
"[They practice] how that whole thing plays out, while maintaining the whole process of still protecting structures and life," said Solana Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Ford.
Everyone participating got their assignment and got tips on things to work on.
This marks the 9th year that SDG&E has partnered with the event, providing funding, line crews and equipment.
#Firefighters across #SanDiego and #ImperialCounties getting hands on training??for their Annual Wildland Fire Preparedness Exercise taking place at Pala Indian Reservation until Friday. See the pros in action on @CBS8 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7pm @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/46FYROx96r— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) April 26, 2018
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.