San Diego Zoo Safari Parks celebrates "Día del Niño" with free admission for kids under 11

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Gather the kids, especially those under 11 years-old, put them in the car and head to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park this weekend.

The Safari Park is celebrating "Día del Niño" April 28 through 30 by offering FREE ADMISSION for children 11 and younger (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Free children's admission includes the Carousel, courtesy of Go San Diego Card, and Africa Tram.

Kids can immerse themselves in bubble play as stilt walkers entertain, and Ballet Folklorico dancers twirl and glide.

The park will have mariachis and other musicians with lively tunes, and have tasty festive foods.

The park will also offer soccer acrobatics and bilingual animal shows.

Events for April 28-30:

Spanish Language Tram: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Free Ticket Required. Free tickets are only available day of at the Safari Park for the Spanish Tram experience.)

Bilingual Frequent Flyer Show: Noon

Bilingual Cheetah Run Show: 3:30 p.m.

Crafts and Activities throughout the Park: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Español

Célebre el "Día del Niño" con toda la familia en el Safari Park de San Diego del 28 al 30 de abril.

La entrada para menores de 11 años es gratuita si van acompañados por un adulto que tenga una forma válida de entrada al parque.

Los niños podran sumergirse en juegos de burbujas mientras los zanqueros entretienen, y los bailarines de Ballet Folklórico giran y planean.

La entrada gratuita para niños incluye el carrusel, cortesía de Go San Diego Card, y Africa Tram, válida del 28 al 30 de abril solo en Safari Park.

Eventos del 28 al 30 de abril:

Tranvía Africa Tram en español: 11 a.m. y 2 p.m. (Se requiere boleto; obtenga su boleto gratis en taquilla. Los boletos gratis solo están disponibles el día de Safari Park para la experiencia del tranvía español).

Show Bilingüe Frequent Flyer: mediodía

Espectáculo Bilingüe Cheetah Run: 3:30 p.m.

Artesanías y actividades en todo el parque: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Raw Video: Our Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek!