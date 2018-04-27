Second Hepatitis A free vaccine clinic held Friday

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - If you were among the San Diego County residents to receive a Hepatitis A vaccine before the end of October 2017, it’s time for your second dose of vaccine.

Anyone wanting that second dose – or a first one – can attend a free vaccination event being held at the Old Town Visitor Center, 2415 San Diego Ave., Suite 111, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 27. Food handlers or anyone whose work involves cooking, serving or handling food are especially encouraged to get vaccinated.

Another free vaccination event will be held with the City of San Diego at the Balboa Park Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Road W., on Thursday, May 17 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The number of new cases of hepatitis A has dropped dramatically in the region, but the outbreak has not been declared over. During the past 12 months, just under 138,000 vaccinations have been given as part of a sweeping effort to bring the local hepatitis A outbreak under control.

Hepatitis A vaccine is recommended as a two-dose series, with the second dose to be given a minimum of six months after the first dose to complete the series and assure long-term protection.

Although the first dose of the vaccine is considered to be around 95 percent effective, that protection will eventually begin to decrease, and a second shot boosts immunity for between 20 and 40 years, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regardless of where you were vaccinated, whether it was from a County-sponsored vaccination event, your regular health care provider or pharmacy, or health care volunteers, you can receive the second dose from any of those providers. People may also go to a Public Health Center to request the second dose.

To find a Public Health Center or Community Health Center close to you, please call 2-1-1 San Diego. Visit the HHSA hepatitis website for more information.