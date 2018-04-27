Art Alive returns to SD Museum of Art for 37th year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Museum of Art has pulled out all the stops once again to introduce the 37th annual Art Alive event.

Art Alive is the Museum’s signature fundraiser and will bring together 100+ floral designers to transform works of art into beautiful floral displays. The theme of this year’s event will be Nancy Lorenz: Moon Gold.

What happened today in the Museum Rotunda? Natasha Lisitsa and Daniel Schultz of Waterlily Pond are hard at work @SDMA putting together a double helix for Infinite Garden. ?? More to come. #ArtAlive2018 pic.twitter.com/naCXYurmnE — SD Museum of Art (@SDMA) April 25, 2018

In 2017, the event brought in a record breaking $1.3 million to support art education, outreach and exhibition. The museum hopes to surpass that number this year.

In addition to the art, there will be a selection of floral-fused custom cocktails and craft beer and coffee by Modern Times Brewery.

A post shared by The San Diego Museum of Art (@sandiegomuseumofart) on Apr 26, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

Don’t forget about the entertainment! There will be great food along with live music, performances and dancing all night long.

Stacy Loomis, Director of Development and Membership at SDMA and Allison Stevens, Art Alive Floral Designer joined Morning extra to show how the flower arrangements are put together and to talk about all that will be offered at this year’s event.



