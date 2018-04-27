Art Alive returns to SD Museum of Art for 37th year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Art Alive returns to SD Museum of Art for 37th year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Museum of Art has pulled out all the stops once again to introduce the 37th annual Art Alive event.

Art Alive is the Museum’s signature fundraiser and will bring together 100+ floral designers to transform works of art into beautiful floral displays. The theme of this year’s event will be Nancy Lorenz: Moon Gold.

In 2017, the event brought in a record breaking $1.3 million to support art education, outreach and exhibition. The museum hopes to surpass that number this year.

In addition to the art, there will be a selection of floral-fused custom cocktails and craft beer and coffee by Modern Times Brewery. 

Don’t forget about the entertainment! There will be great food along with live music, performances and dancing all night long.

Stacy Loomis, Director of Development and Membership at SDMA and Allison Stevens, Art Alive Floral Designer joined Morning extra to show how the flower arrangements are put together and to talk about all that will be offered at this year’s event.


 

