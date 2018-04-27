Texas town hosts a 0.5K 'run' for all 'underachievers'

TEXAS (KENS5) - A satirical run that plans to make fun of traditional 5k races is more popular than organizers expected.

More than two weeks before the May 5 event, the inaugural Boerne 0.5k is sold out.

The event's website promises a free pint of beer at both the start and finish lines of the short race. Half a kilometer is about the length of five football fields, or 0.3 miles.

Participants in the "run" will receive t-shirts, a participation medal and "a pretentious oval Euro-style 0.5k sticker." There will also be a costume contest, live music and a coffee and donut station at the halfway point of the "race."

Registration was $25, with a $50 "VIP" option that offered all the same prizes and goodies, but with a ride in a VW bus from the start to finish line. Proceeds from the run will go to Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that feeds school children.

Organizers say they will try to accommodate more people for the 2019 edition.

Story Courtesy: KENS5