Vice President Pence tours wall construction site in Calexico

CALEXICO (NEWS 8) - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in El Centro on Monday aboard Air Force Two.

Pence's day started at the Naval Air Facility before he took take a tour of a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico that has been under construction for nearly a decade.

Border officials noted that it shouldn't be confused with the yet-to-be-built wall that President Trump pushed for during his presidential campaign.

After receiving a briefing on the construction of the border wall from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, Pence spoke to Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol employees at the El Centro Station in Imperial.

Plans for the Calexico border wall, a replacement barrier, began in 2009.

"Under this president, this administration, we will not rest until Congress passes legislation that will modernize our immigration laws and remove the message and the incentive of people to the south to try to enter our country by any means,'' Pence said.

Pence was joined by Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, Director of Field Operations Pete Flores and Yuma Branch Director Sylvia Carrizozo to tour the barrier construction site.

Important visit to our southern border today. WALLS WORK. And the border wall is not only necessary to support the men & women on the frontlines of our homeland security but also a physical manifestation of the determination of the American people to protect our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/nrbC8c238G — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 30, 2018

President Donald Trump stirred up confusion last month when he tweeted photos of the Calexico construction.

Pence made his way south from Los Angeles, where he arrived Saturday afternoon for two political fundraisers and a private tour of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. Following Saturday's tour, Pence posted photos and comments about his visit to the laboratory on Twitter.

Inspiring visit to Jet Propulsion Laboratory! Thanks to the team at @NASAJPL for your leadership in unmanned space exploration since 1957! Under @POTUS Trump, America is leading in space again! https://t.co/zKxn5SRP0i pic.twitter.com/pHD2fS1kOi — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 29, 2018

Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, headlined a fundraising brunch at noon Sunday at the Malibu home of lawyer and financier Marc Stern and his wife Eva, according to an invitation posted on the political news website Politico.

Tickets for the event started at $10,000 per couple, according to the invitation. Other ticket packages were available for $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 per couple.

Some of those packages also included tickets to a roundtable discussion with Pence scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed location in Beverly Hills.

According to the invitation, the events will benefit "Protect the House," a fundraising collaboration that includes Pence's Leadership PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee to benefit 20 Republican House members considered vulnerable in the November midterm elections.

If the Republicans hang onto the House, McCarthy is considered a strong contender to replace Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, who is stepping down as Speaker of the House.

Spoke with @CBP agents at the El Centro Station in Imperial, CA & made clear that as we continue to fight for an immigration system that puts hardworking Americans FIRST, the Trump Admin will ALWAYS stand with the men & women who stand on the frontlines to protect the homeland. pic.twitter.com/mUyM8gTnNr — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 30, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence meeting with border officials telling them both he and @realDonaldTrump are committed to building a wall @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/tfodfb81K8 — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) April 30, 2018