Man arrested in Carlsbad for allegedly stabbing passenger in truck

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A man repeatedly stabbed a passenger inside his own vehicle, then led police on a chase through Carlsbad and Oceanside before he was captured early Saturday, police said.

Gervin Giovanni Chavez, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, Carlsbad Police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

Police were notified of a possible car crash on Paseo Del Norte near Camino Del Parque at 1:20 a.m., Calderwood said. Officers arrived at the scene in time to see a red truck speed away, and found a man with multiple stab wounds to his head, neck and torso along with an uninjured woman, Calderwood said.

Police were told Chavez "initiated an unprovoked attack" on the other man while they were both in the truck together before the victim managed to get out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Chavez then allegedly chased the victim and continued to attack him before the woman was able to separate them.

A chase ensued, and San Diego County Sheriff's deputies and Oceanside police were both called in to assist.

Calderwood said Chavez eventually crashed into a road median near Canyon Drive and Mission Avenue in Oceanside, and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is "undergoing multiple surgeries" for his injuries, Calderwood said.