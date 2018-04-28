Attic fire displaces family in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An attic fire in the south bay has left a family of four displaced.

The fire broke out around 3 pm in the 3700 block of Agosto Street in Otay Mesa West.

Fire officials say a crew was renovating part of the attic when the fire sparked.

One of the workers suffered burns to his arm and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.

No one else was hurt in the blaze and the fire was knocked down in less than an hour.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

