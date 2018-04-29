1 killed, 2 wounded in Oceanside shooting identified

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was killed and two more left fighting for their lives Sunday after a shooting at a home during a family party on an Oceanside cul-de-sac. Their names were released Monday by Oceanside Police.

"All of a sudden, I heard a succession of pops," said Jeff Knox who lives nearby. "[I heard] six or eight pops and then there was a lull, nothing for 10 seconds, and then bam, bam, bam - four or five more pops."

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at a house on Jacqueline Lane around 8 p.m., said Oceanside police Lt. Daniel Sullivan. The home is in the southeastern corner of Oceanside, not far from the Vista city line and north of state Route 78.

"We received numerous calls of shots fire," said Lt. Taurino Valdovinos, an investigator with Oceanside Police. "Units responded [to the] chaotic scene. During our investigation, we learned there were three individuals that had been shot. We located shooting scenes."

They were already on their way to the hospital.

"This area is located real close to the hospital, so they, from what I understand, they just put them in vehicles and drove them to the hospital," said Lt. Valdovinos. Police found the three gunshot victims at Tri-City Medical Center.

The victims were later identified as 29-year-old Oceanside resident Jose Jimenez who was shot multiple times and died of his injuries, according to Sullivan. A 46-year-old Vista resident named Steven Hernandez was also shot several times and was recovering as of Monday, and 26-year-old Alonso Canseco - also a Vista resident - received a single gunshot wound and was also said to be recovering.

Police say the suspects initially fled the scene on foot and remain on the loose.

"Anywhere from two to three subjects possibly came up, and we don't know if there was a confrontation or what, but that's when the shooting occurred," said Lt. Valdovinos.

While Detectives spent hours interviewing witnesses, they have not released a description of who police are looking for.

A motive is still under investigation.

As of Sunday, police didn't have any evidence that the victims and suspects even knew each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact Detective Ferrer at (760) 435-4667.