Teen accused of shooting, killing father in Scripps Ranch home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of shooting and killing his father in the family's condominium near Scripps Ranch, police said.



The shooting happened a little before 8:40 p.m. Sunday inside the condo at 11215 Affinity Court in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood, San Diego police homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree said. A preliminary investigation concluded the father and son lived together at the condo, but detectives do not know what led to the shooting at the complex just north of the Scripps Ranch area and east of Interstate 15.



The first officers to arrive at the scene found the 46-year-old victim lying on a bedroom floor suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Dupree said.



"Officers provided immediate medical aid to the victim, until relived by paramedics," the lieutenant said. "Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."



The suspect, whose name was not released, had fled from the condo on foot before police arrived, but he was arrested about 1 a.m. about two miles from his family's dwelling when someone called 911 after spotting the teen on Scripps Poway Parkway near the I-15, Dupree said. He was allegedly arrested with a handgun in his waistband and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his backpack.



At the scene, officers taped brown paper bags around the suspect's hands, presumably to preserve possible gunshot residue evidence. Cameras also captured officers collecting evidence on the hood of a patrol vehicle that included a black handgun, at least two ammunition clips and two boxes of bullets.



After the suspect was booked into jail, he was taken to a hospital out of precaution after complaining of injuries, Dupree said. The lieutenant did not know what type of injuries the teen said he had.



Dupree said that investigators have no evidence suggesting the teen was planning any other violence.



"There was some speculation that the suspect was planning on shooting up a school or something," Dupree said. "That obviously caused some trepidation for some people. We have absolutely no evidence that was the case."



There are reports that the victim's wife and another son may have been at the condo at the time of his death and that it was the suspect's brother who first called 911 to report the shooting.



Anyone with information about the slaying was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime tape surrounds the condo unit where police say a 15 year old boy shot and killed his father.. neighbor says family was quiet and kept to themselves @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/ZCCG4VCiTI — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) April 30, 2018