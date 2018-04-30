Your Voice: San Diego teens to host activism conference on May 6

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Over the past several months, we have seen students across the country hold marches, protests and rallies for various causes.

But how can young people further their cause?

There is an activism conference this weekend where teens can learn to do just that. It's called Your Voice: An Activism Conference for Teens Who Want to Change the World.

Daria Tomsky from Jewish Family Service along with Mia Wallach, Vice President of a group called Girls Give Back and a senior at La Jolla High, stopped by Morning Extra with more on the event.

For details on the event, see below: