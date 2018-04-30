Help students at Canyon Crest Academy win $75,000

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Students at Canyon Crest Academy are chasing a $75,000 prize!



Vans is hosting the annual Vans Custom Culture art competition.



More than 500 schools across the country created unique Vans shoes.



According to Vans, the contest was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.



Canyon Crest Academy has made it to the Top 50 for the contest and need votes to make it to the Top 5!



Ultimately, the winning school will get $75,000 towards art programs. The four runner-up schools will receive $10,000 for their art programs.



As News 8's Ashley Jacobs explains, you can vote for Canyon Crest Academy once a day, each day through Friday, May 4th at 4 p.m.

