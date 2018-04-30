The Mom Made Market at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Mom Made Market at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Gifts for mom made by moms; News 8 has a preview of The Mom Made Market happening this weekend.

Lauren Balben stopped by Morning Extra along with a few other mommy makers to share their wares.

Over 200 local vendors will be on site for the event at Del Mar Fairgrounds in O'Brien Hall. There will also be live entertainment and kids are welcome.

A few mom made shops participating include:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.