SeaWorld San Diego and WILDCOAST join forces to enhance public awareness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – SeaWorld San Diego and WILDCOAST have joined forces in a new partnership to enhance public awareness about the importance of protecting ocean ecosystems as well as expanding conservation education opportunities for students in under-served communities in San Diego County.

Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego, said she's very excited about their new partnership.

“SeaWorld has been a global leader in animal rescue, conservation and research for more than 50 years, while WILDCOAST has been conserving coastal and marine ecosystems and wildlife for nearly two decades. Together we can make a difference in helping even more people understand why we must protect our oceans.”

The SeaWorld-WILDCOAST partnership will focus on Marine Protected Areas (MPA), of which there are more than 540,000 acres in California. It will also support WILDCOAST’s Marine Protected Area Program and Explore My MPA Project.

“California MPAs protect San Diego’s incredible coastal and ocean wilderness areas,” said Zachary Plopper, conservation director of WILDCOAST. “This partnership with SeaWorld provides new opportunities to build coastal and marine stewardship in the region and protect our underwater parks for generations to come.”

SeaWorld’s support will help more than 200 students take part in WILDCOAST’s Explore My MPA Project where they will learn about MPAs in the classroom and field, learn to be citizen scientists, and carry out important MPA monitoring activities.

SeaWorld also is leveraging the power of its new roller coaster attraction, Electric Eel, as part of this new partnership to significantly increase the exposure of MPAs.

For more information on SeaWorld's conservation partners, click here.

