'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Tours Los Angeles with James Corden

The stakes are high for James Corden's newest business venture, James Corden's Star Star Tours, the star tour that takes the stars on tour. But things get off to a great start when the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" shows up for their tour, and James teaches them about buying coffee and waiting in lines, and the tour makes a stop at a comic book store.

