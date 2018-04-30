Helicopter crash in Borrego Springs leaves 3 injured

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) - Three people suffered apparently minor injuries Monday when a charter helicopter made a hard landing in a remote desert area in the far eastern reaches of San Diego, authorities reported.
The four-seat Robinson R-44 went down for unknown reasons roughly three miles east of Borrego Springs Airport about 1:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Deputies had to search the barren terrain in the area by ground and air for a time before locating the downed aircraft, which is operated by a Palm Springs-based helicopter charter and tour company called Big Blue Air.
Medics took three of the four people who had been aboard the chopper to a hospital for evaluations, according to Cal Fire.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident, officials said.
#BorregoIC [final] All 3 occupants of the helicopter have been transported via air ambulance.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) April 30, 2018
