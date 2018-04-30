Fire destroys classroom at Boulevard Elementary School

BOULEVARD (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin destroyed a classroom Monday at a primary school in the eastern San Diego County highlands, but nobody was hurt.

The blaze at Clover Flat Elementary School in Boulevard erupted shortly before 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took crews less than an hour to subdue the flames, which also damaged several outbuildings on the campus in the 39600 block of Old Highway 80, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, he said.