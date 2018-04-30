Homeless Man Killed: Driver said she did not know she had hit someone

HILLCREST (NEWS 8) – The driver of a silver Honda Accord who ran over a man sleeping on a sidewalk in Hillcrest told News 8 on Monday that she knew hit something, but had no idea she hit a person.

The hit-and-run was reported at 11:01 p.m. Friday at 3590 Normal St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The Honda was traveling south on Normal Street when it veered to the right. The Honda went over the sidewalk, running over a man who was sleeping, Heims said.

Police said they have located the driver and the car, but so far, no arrests have been made.

News 8 is concealing the identity of the woman because she has not been charged, confirmed she had been interviewed by police but was not arrested.

She claimed she had no idea she had hit anyone. According to her, the police are continuing their investigation into charges she ran over and killed a homeless man.

Witnesses told investigators the driver was sleeping when they hopped a curb, ran over the victim, plowed through some bushes and crashed into two parked cars.

According to police, good Samaritans, who saw the driver briefly get out of the vehicle and then take off, were able to get a license plate number.

The driver admitted to News 8, she did get of the vehicle to check what she had hit. “I did, but I just check the car in the front.”

The woman claimed she did not see the man, only debris from the bushes.

Those who knew the victim said he was a Marine veteran in his 60’s who had been living on the streets.

Police said they have not released the victim’s identity because they are still trying to notify his next of kin.

Police told News 8, they continue to have contact with the driver as the investigation continues.

