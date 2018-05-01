Woman killed while walking on I-805 in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was struck and killed Tuesday morning while walking on a Serra Mesa freeway off-ramp, making her the second pedestrian to die on a San Diego freeway within about six hours, authorities said.



It happened about 4:35 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Mesa College Drive and Kearny Villa Road, California Highway Patrol public- affairs Officer Tommy Doerr said. The single vehicle involved in the crash stopped at the scene.



Few details were immediately available, but a paramedic at the scene told dispatchers the victim suffered severe injuries and was dead by the time emergency crews arrived. He said the victim appeared to be a woman in her 60s or 70s.



Video from the scene shows severe damage to the front end of a blue sedan or small crossover-type vehicle. The driver of that vehicle appeared to be a woman in her 20s. It was unknown if she sustained any injuries.



The crash was the second deadly collision involving a pedestrian within about six hours, authorities said. Another pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash around 11 p.m. Monday on westbound State Route 94 in the Golden Hill area.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for further updates.