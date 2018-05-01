Two small earthquakes shook the San Clemente area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two small earthquakes shook the San Clemente area

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - Two small earthquakes were reported off the coast of the San Clemente area early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake shook the San Clemente area just after 4 a.m.

The USGS reported it was followed by a 3.5 aftershock about 30 minutes later.

There are no reports of any damage.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.