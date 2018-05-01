Police identify father allegedly killed by 15-year-old son in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homicide detectives Tuesday identified the man shot and killed at his condominium near Scripps Ranch, allegedly by his 15-year-old son.



Thanh Pham, 46, was gunned down a little before 8:40 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree said. Responding officers found him bleeding from at least one gunshot wound on the floor of a bedroom inside the condo at 11215 Affinity Court in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood.



"Officers provided immediate medical aid to the victim, until relived by paramedics," the lieutenant said. "Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."



The 15-year-old suspect, whose name was still not released Tuesday, had fled from the condo on foot before police arrived, but he was arrested about 1 a.m. Monday, roughly two miles from his family's dwelling, after someone spotted him on Scripps Poway Parkway near the I-15, Dupree said. He was allegedly arrested with a handgun in his waistband and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his backpack.



Video from the scene showed officers taping brown paper bags around the suspect's hands, presumably to preserve possible gunshot residue evidence. Cameras also captured officers collecting evidence on the hood of a patrol vehicle that included a black handgun, at least two ammunition clips and two boxes of bullets.



After the suspect was booked into jail, he was taken to a hospital out of precaution after complaining of injuries, Dupree said. The lieutenant did not know what type of injuries the teen said he had.



Dupree said investigators had no evidence suggesting the teen was planning any other violence, including at Mira Mesa High School, where he is a sophomore.



"There was some speculation that the suspect was planning on shooting up a school or something," Dupree said Monday. "That obviously caused some trepidation for some people. We have absolutely no evidence that was the case."



Mira Mesa Principal Jeff Sabins sent an email to parents hours after the arrest, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.



"You may have heard on the news about an incident involving a teenager who was arrested by the San Diego Police Department on suspicion of fatally shooting his father," Sabins wrote, according to the newspaper. "Sadly, the teenager is a student at Mira Mesa High School."



The principal said he could not share more details because of the investigation but said additional counselors were at the school Monday to help students and staff, if needed.



"We will continue to monitor and support our students here at school," Sabins wrote. "As a parent, you are encouraged to talk with your child about his or her thoughts and feelings about the incident if the subject comes up. Provide outlets for expression such as writing and talking. Be honest. If asked difficult questions, it's OK to say you don't know the answers. Reassure your child of his or her own health and safety, and know that our first priority is student safety."

