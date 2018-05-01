The Big Exchange: Free admission to over 30 San Diego museums - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Big Exchange: Free admission to over 30 San Diego museums

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Is there anything better than something that is free? If one is good, then thirty is great!

The Big Exchange is an annual program put on by the San Diego Museum Council that offers a special reciprocal membership to more than 30 museums in San Diego.

If you are a member at one of the participating San Diego Museum Council institutions, you can enjoy free admission to the others between May 1 and May 18.

Rebecca Handelsman from the San Diego Museum Council, Tina Matthias from the Living Coast Discovery Center, Cindy Stankowski from San Diego Archaeological Center and BJ Morgan from the Museum of Making Music joined News 8 Mornng Extra to talk about this awesome promotion. 

2018 Participating Organizations: 

Barona Museum & Cultural Center

San Diego Art Institute

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

San Diego Automotive Museum

Bonita Museum

San Diego Children's Discovery Museum

California Surf Museum

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

Coronado Museum of History & Art

San Diego Archaeological Center

Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum

San Diego History Center

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

Heritage of the Americas Museum

San Diego Natural History Museum (theNAT)

Japanese Friendship Garden

The New Children's Museum

Living Coast Discovery Center

The San Diego Museum of Art

Maritime Museum of San Diego

Timken Museum of Art

Marston House Museum & Garden

USS Midway Museum

Mingei International Museum

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Visions Art Museum

Museum of Making Music

Warner-Carrillo Ranch House Museum

Museum of Photographic Arts

The Water Conservation Garden

New Americans Museum

Whaley House Museum

Oceanside Museum of Art

Women's Museum of California

