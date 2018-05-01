The Big Exchange: Free admission to over 30 San Diego museums

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Is there anything better than something that is free? If one is good, then thirty is great!

The Big Exchange is an annual program put on by the San Diego Museum Council that offers a special reciprocal membership to more than 30 museums in San Diego.

If you are a member at one of the participating San Diego Museum Council institutions, you can enjoy free admission to the others between May 1 and May 18.

Rebecca Handelsman from the San Diego Museum Council, Tina Matthias from the Living Coast Discovery Center, Cindy Stankowski from San Diego Archaeological Center and BJ Morgan from the Museum of Making Music joined News 8 Mornng Extra to talk about this awesome promotion.

2018 Participating Organizations:

Barona Museum & Cultural Center San Diego Art Institute Birch Aquarium at Scripps San Diego Automotive Museum Bonita Museum San Diego Children's Discovery Museum California Surf Museum San Diego Chinese Historical Museum Coronado Museum of History & Art San Diego Archaeological Center Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum San Diego History Center Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House San Diego Model Railroad Museum Heritage of the Americas Museum San Diego Natural History Museum (theNAT) Japanese Friendship Garden The New Children's Museum Living Coast Discovery Center The San Diego Museum of Art Maritime Museum of San Diego Timken Museum of Art Marston House Museum & Garden USS Midway Museum Mingei International Museum Veterans Museum at Balboa Park Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Visions Art Museum Museum of Making Music Warner-Carrillo Ranch House Museum Museum of Photographic Arts The Water Conservation Garden New Americans Museum Whaley House Museum Oceanside Museum of Art Women's Museum of California