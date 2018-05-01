Rear-view cameras now required on all new vehicles

Video

Starting May 1, new vehicles will be required to come equipped with a rear-view camera.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced the rule in 2014. The rule started phasing in on May 1, 2016.

Under the new rule, all vehicles under 10,000 pounds, including trucks and buses, manufactured on or after May 1, 2018, would be required to provide drivers with a 10-foot by 20-foot view directly behind the vehicle. This blind zone isn't visible using the three car mirrors.

The legislation is meant to protect back-over accidents, most of which involve children or the elderly. A 2010 report by the NHTSA stated that 210 people die each year from vehicle backup accidents. Children under 5 accounted for 31% of those deaths, and adults over 70 accounted for 26%.

Before the 2014 rule was announced, Congress passed the Cameron Gulbransen Kids Transportation Safety Act in 2008. The Act was named after Cameron Gulbransen, a two-year-old boy who was killed in 2002 when his father accidentally backed over him on the driveway. He couldn't see his son in the blind zone behind his vehicle.