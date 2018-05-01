Police seek suspect who exposed himself at Linda Vista laundromat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Tuesday sought public help to identify a flasher who fondled himself at a Linda Vista laundromat last month.



The indecent exposure incident occurred around 5 p.m. April 2 inside Sudz Coin Wash at 6941 Linda Vista Road, San Diego police Sgt. Ken Impellizeri said.



"The suspect was conducting himself in an inappropriate manner," Impellizeri said. "While inside the business, the male exposed himself and began to masturbate. The suspect then left the business and drove away in a medium to light gray colored large truck, possibly a Chevy or GMC."



The suspect is described as a roughly 40- to 50-year-old Hispanic man weighing about 200 pounds, with short brown hair and goatee-style stubble. He was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt that day.



Anyone with information about the man's identity was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's western division at (619) 692-4894, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

