Stop Stress and Be Blissful

Pam Butler, author of "Returning to Life: Finding Your Way Back to Balance and Bliss in a Stressed-Out World", shares wisdom that can be applied universally to bring you calm, no matter the challenge.

Pam is a speaker, teacher, and certified yoga instructor who draws from her own personal experiences of overcoming the challenges of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Each chapter of her book contains a practical takeaway, forming part of a ‘Bliss Toolbox’, including yoga, meditation, and practicing gratitude. These practices will help you not only survive difficult times, but also utilize the experiences that you’ve already had to bring greater purpose and fulfillment to your life.

