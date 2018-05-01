Return to Life: Stop stress and be blissful

(NEWS 8) - Pam Butler, author of "Return to Life: Finding Your Way Back to Balance and Bliss in a Stressed-Out World", shares wisdom that can be applied universally to bring you calm, no matter the challenge.

Pam is a speaker, teacher, and certified yoga instructor who draws from her own personal experiences of overcoming the challenges of anxiety, depression, and PTSD to help others do the same.

Each chapter of her book contains a practical takeaway, forming part of a ‘Bliss Toolbox’, including yoga, meditation, and practicing gratitude. These practices will help you not only survive difficult times, but also utilize the experiences that you’ve already had to bring greater purpose and fulfillment to your life.

A book launch for "Returning to Life" will be held Tuesday, May 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.at EVE Encinitas, click here for ticket and location information.

More information for finding your own bliss can be found on Pam’s website, Return To Life, as well as on her Facebook page.