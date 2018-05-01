These are the most (and least) fun states in America, report say - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

These are the most (and least) fun states in America, report says

Posted: Updated:

California, home to Disneyland a.k.a the 'happiest place on earth,' is also the most fun state in America, according to a new WalletHub report.

The personal finance website found that the Golden State has the most restaurants and movie theaters per capita. California also tied with New York, the second most fun state, for the highest number of fitness centers and performing arts theaters per capita.

California and New York were followed by Nevada, Florida and Illinois.

In order to determine the most fun states in America, researchers compared 26 metrics across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.”

California came in first for "Entertainment & Recreation" while Nevada won best "Nightlife."

Alaska was ranked number 1 for best access to national parks. Maine topped the list for highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments. Vermont had the most skiing facilities per capita.

West Virginia was ranked the least fun state, also coming in last for personal expenditures on recreation services, tied with Mississippi.

Most fun:

1. California
2. New York
3. Nevada
4. Florida
5. Illinois
6. Washington
7. Texas
8. Colorado
9. Pennsylvania
10. Minnesota

Least fun:

1. West Virginia
2. Mississippi
3. Delaware
4. Rhode Island
5. Arkansas
6. Vermont
7. Alabama
8. Montana
9. Kentucky
10. Kansas

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:04:45 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 

  • Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    May 19, 2018 6:38 AM2018-05-19 17:39:16 GMT

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

  • Royal wedding displays the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentleys

    Royal wedding is the stage to display the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Jaguars

    May 19, 2018 9:43 AM2018-05-19 16:59:06 GMT

    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

     
    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.