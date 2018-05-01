New festival to hit San Diego's Gaslamp District - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New festival to hit San Diego's Gaslamp District

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Boots & Dukes Country Fest is the newest festival to hit San Diego’s Gaslamp District!

Boots & Dukes will feature a range of food, drinks, music, vendors, and attractions for the country music fan to enjoy.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gets organizers to fire up the mechanical bull early so you can see what to expect this weekend.

Tickets start at $15 for BBQ, beer, line-dancing, and a pool, all paired with country music all day long.

The festival debuts on the rooftop of Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on May 6th. 

