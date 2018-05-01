USO Stars & Stripes Gala: supporting San Diego’s Military commun - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USO Stars & Stripes Gala: supporting San Diego’s Military community

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans know more than most the sacrifices that members of our Armed Services make every day. 

USO San Diego is giving civilians a unique opportunity to give back at the 77th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala: For Love of Country.

The event honors and supports our active duty military personnel and helps provide them with much-needed services.

Gala entertainment will include two time Tony Award winner, Brian Stokes Mitchell.

USO San Diego is chartered by Congress, but takes no federal or state funding and relies on the generosity of the community to help make a difference in the lives of military personnel and their families.

Lorin Stewart, CEO, USO San Diego and Sharon Smith, Fundraiser and Development, USO San Diego joined Morning extra to talk about the gala and what wonderful things USO San Diego does for the military community.
 
Interested in attending. Tickets are still available here.


 

A post shared by USO San Diego (@usosandiego) on

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.