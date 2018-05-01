Help provide for shelter animals at San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The weather has been crummy the past few days, but it will be back to typical San Diego perfection this weekend for the San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals.

The walk is expected to bring out over 5,000 people and 2,000 of their furry friends. The event helps raise critical funding to give a second chance to homeless, injured, orphaned and abused animals right here in San Diego.

The event at NTC Park at Liberty Station will include a delicious pancake breakfast, a scenic two-mile walk, fun-filled doggie activities, an Adoption Alley with adoptable animals.

Hello, I'm Rambo, Will you be my hooman? (AID #255623) https://t.co/WM4C31NaB1 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 26, 2018

Tess Mengel from the San Diego Humane Society along with members of the #92 Yorkie Team joined Morning Extra to talk about this weekend’s walk.

Interested in joining in on the walk? Sign up online, here.

