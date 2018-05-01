Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Jacked with Coffee & Skittles

Before recalling their star tour with the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War," James asks Benedict Cumberbatch about appearing in the films with so many hulking cast members and learns that when he was getting ready for Dr. Strange, the last step to his fitness routine was coffee and Skittles.

