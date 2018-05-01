San Diego man pleads guilty to conspiracy for dark web drug sale - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego man pleads guilty to conspiracy for dark web drug sales

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man who sold drugs through the so-called dark web has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to turn over millions of dollars' worth of bitcoins and other digital currencies.

Sky Gornik entered a plea Tuesday to taking part in a conspiracy to distribute drugs and launder the proceeds. He's facing at least 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Gornik acknowledged that from 2014 to last June, he bought and sold fentanyl, ketamine, oxycodone, methamphetamine and other drugs anonymously through Alpha Bay and other dark web sites.

Authorities who searched his home last year say they found enough of the powerful opiate carfentanil to provide 86,000 fatal doses.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.