Residents told to clean up yards facing bike path in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A number of Imperial Beach residents are upset with sudden notices from the city to clean up their backyards.
The notices are going to homes that run along the edge of a newly opened bike path that links up with the Bayshore Bikeway.
Walking along the extended bikeway in IB, you'll find some cute decorative backyards and some abandoned; Kelly Leiker calls hers "a work in progress."
"It definitely could use some beautifying, but I don't think it justifies a fine," said Leiker.
The IB mother is talking about a notice that homeowners in the 300-500 blocks along the west side of 7th Street received from the city's code compliance to clean up their property in 30 days or face a $100 fine.
"They didn't specify what was considered blight," said IB resident Michael Carson.
This all started when the new housing developers south of the neighborhood agreed to put in a bike path earlier this year, before that neighbors had a protected view to themselves.
"Now that we have people walking back there, there is all kinds of litter, dog poop on the other side," said Leiker. "They just don't seem sensitive on how it's affecting our lives."
The city says they've received complaints, but unlike other code compliance notices, specific violations were not listed in the letter received by those along the bike path.
News 8 sat down with Imperial Beach City Manager Andy Hall, who says they are willing to take a step back and will have a community meeting.
"This is not the way you would want to encourage community dialogue, but since it's happened I think it's important that we have community dialogue," said Hall.
Neighbors just hope the right and fair thing is done to protect their neighborhood.
"I guess that sounds fair, but I also think they should help people," said Leiker.
A tentative meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 9 – a time and location have not been established.
