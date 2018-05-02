House fire in East County community of Crest causes $200K in damage

CREST (CNS) - A blaze that started in the garage of a home in the rural East County community of Crest caused about $200,000 worth of damage Wednesday, but nobody was hurt, authorities said.



The fire broke out about 5:30 a.m. at the two-story home at 226 Lilac Drive, San Miguel Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Justin Fuller said. No vehicles were parked inside the garage, but it was packed with "a lot of equipment and other belongings," he said.



Five adults and one child who were in the home had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, and one of them was attempting to douse the flames, which were producing heavy smoke, Fuller said. Fire crews knocked down the flames within about 10 minutes, though it took 50 minutes "to find the seat of the fire," he said.



The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately known, but investigators suspect it may have been an electrical issue, Fuller said.



Crews from Heartland Fire & Rescue and the Lakeside Fire Protection District assisted San Miguel crews.



The American Red Cross was assisting the six displaced residents, Fuller said.