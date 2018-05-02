Summer Preview: The Latest in Swimwear for Men, Women & Girls

Summer is right around the corner! Or just down the street, since this is Southern California, after all.

Strut your stuff in the latest trends for the upcoming season that transition from a day at the beach to an evening out on the town. Let your inner boho goddess shine in a cute crocheted piece, hit the waves with confidence with a sporty suit, or get twice the fun with a reversible option!

Ladies, this season is all about fit, function, and a flattering suit. Gentlemen, versatility is key. Hybrid suits combine the style of a walking short with the quick-dry fabric of your favorite pair of trunks so you can jump from the pool straight into a meeting without needing to hit the changing room. For the littles, it’s all about cute, playful, and above all, quality swimwear.

Get the styles seen here and explore even more options at Tommy Bahama, BECCA, and O’Neill - Hello Kitty.

Also available from Tommy Bahama, you can ride FRED. That is, free rides everywhere downtown.

Tommy Bahama has teamed up with the Free Ride App to offer you FREE, yes free, rides all over downtown San Diego. All you need to do is download the Free Ride App onto your smart phone and request your ride. Don't deal with parking, take a free ride!