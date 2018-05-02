San Diego memorial held for officers killed in line of duty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego memorial held for officers killed in line of duty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans came together to honor the law officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty as the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation held its annual memorial ceremony at the County Administration Building on Wednesday. 

The day's events started with a memorial breakfast sponsored by the San Diego County Motor Officers Association.

Next, a law enforcement caravan made its way from Harbor Island to the Regional Law Enforcement Memorial Monument at Waterfront Park.

The monument features a memorial wall with the names of fallen officers. There are 87 names in all.

"Luckily, this year we have not had a loss, or a necessity to add more names to our wall of light," said Ret. Sherrif's Captain Skip Murphy.

The San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation hosted the memorial ceremony in the same location at noon featuring remarks from various representatives, music and prayer. There was also a 21-gun salute, aerial flyover, playing of "Taps" and retiring of the colors.

A memorial reception followed the ceremony with lunch in honor of families, participating and attending officers, and past survivors.

Just as the county held its annual memorial service, the San Diego Police Department will also do the same on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. 

The ceremony will take place at the police headquarters and it is open to the public to pay their respects. 

"We remember them. We want them to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We want the families to know that we still think of them," said Lt. Brent Williams. 

