More than Pink fundraisers: Fashion Valley teams with Susan G. Komen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There have been many studies done on the correlation between exercise and breast cancer.

When the evidence is looked at a whole, regular exercise appears to lower breast cancer risk by 10%-20%.

fashion Valley is doing their part to get people active.

As part of its Spring 2018 More Than Pink movement in support of Susan G. Komen, Fashion Valley has partnered with Yoga Fits Me and Pure Indoor Cycling Studio for two fitness classes with all proceeds going to the Komen Foundation.

National Fitness Day Live DJ Charity Ride will be a 45 minute Live DJ Spin Class that will take place on May 5th at 11:30 am at Pure Indoor Cycling.

The second event will be Yoga in Pink, a yoga class hosted by YogaFitsMe.com that will take place on May 12th at 9 am. Registered Participants will receive a Fashion Valley branded tote bag containing Savings Pass Booklet with exclusive offers from select retailers and additional fun swag.

Arianne Cousin, Director of Marketing Fashion Valley, Jennifer Butler from Yoga Fits Me and Maria with Pure Cycle joined Morning Extra to talk about these wonderful opportunities to get your sweat on for a great cause.

Interested in the National Fitness Day Live DJ Charity Ride? Register here.

Interested in Yoga in Pink? Register here.