Dr. Ben Lynch: It's Time To Clean Your Dirty Genes

If you find yourself blaming your genetic make up for your shortcomings, then Dr. Ben Lynch has good news for you!
Foremost "dirty genes" expert Dr. Ben Lynch, M.D. of Seattle, Washington, is the author of USA TODAY and Amazon best-seller "Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health".
Did you know that, contrary to popular belief, our genes don’t control our lives? In fact, in many ways it’s just the opposite. The good news is that there are lots things we can do to influence our genetic expression of the 20,000 genes humans have in common with one another.
Occasionally, some of those genes can misbehave, or "get dirty" which leads to serious health problems and disease as a result.
Dr. Lynch believes that our genetic destiny is far from being set in stone and is actually capable of being rewritten. Simple adjustments to our lifestyle and environment can make a big impact.
"Dirty Genes" is available on Amazon and at your favorite bookstore now. Dr. Lynch will be at Warwick's in La Jolla on Thursday, May 3rd, at 7:30pm.
