Barry Manilow returning to Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Need more Copacabana in your life? Well you’re in luck!

Barry Manilow is taking up residency at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas for select dates between May and October.

The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning singersongwriter, arranger, producer and musician, Barry Manilow joined Morning Extra to talk about his new Vegas show.

