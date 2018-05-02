Mission to encourage gardening for local families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center is a garden and nutrition education center whose mission is to empower students and families to be healthy and active citizens through gardening, environmental stewardship and nutrition education.



This weekend, they’ll host the 2018 Seedling Soirée on Saturday, May 5 at the Center’s historic 6.85-acre property in National City.



News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you to the Garden where many families are learning to create new, healthier habits.

For ticket information, click here.